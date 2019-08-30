College football season begins in earnest this weekend, but the truth is that college football season never really ends.
We have regular-season games from August through November, bowl games in December and early January, then spring practice followed by SEC Media Days in mid-July before the cycle begins again. And just about every day of the year there’s talk about the recruiting of new stars to keep fans engaged.
Fans spend all winter chewing over a close loss or that great comeback win and wondering about what will happen next season.
And now, next season is here. Both Mississippi State and Ole Miss will open their seasons Saturday with 11 a.m. games away from campus – with the Bulldogs playing in New Orleans and the Rebels in Memphis.
Fans are so hungry for college football that a couple of “Week Zero” games were played on national television last Saturday – and a matchup between Florida and Miami was the primetime highlight. While not a well-played game, it attracted TV ratings that were among the best of the last several years for any regular-season game.
So you can surely count on more “Week Zero” TV games next season and beyond.
But you don’t even have to be a football fan to appreciate the impact of college football on Northeast Mississippi and the state as a whole. Televised games – and these days, just about every major-college game is televised – provide positive national exposure not only to athletics but to the academic missions at MSU and Ole Miss and even to the cities of Oxford and Starkville.
There’s plenty of evidence that success in football and other major sports can help drive interest in attendance. A USA Today study found that out-of-state freshman enrollment at Alabama surged in the years after the hiring of Nick Saban as coach – from about 1,500 the year before he arrived in 2006 to 5,000 in 2017.
That wasn’t all linked to football, of course, but success on the field was still powerful advertising for the Crimson Tide.
Colleges are noticing. There are 775 colleges offering football this fall, and about 670 of those are affiliated with the NCAA. That’s up from 484 in 1978.
And football can be powerful for local businesses, too. All that tailgating food, all those hotel rooms and restaurant meals for visiting fans … it adds up quickly. And bless your heart if someone you knows decides to have a wedding on a fall Saturday while “your team” is playing.
Here in Northeast Mississippi, the Daily Journal is uniquely located in “the footprint” of two Southeastern Conference rivals. That presents both great challenges and great opportunities in terms of providing compelling coverage to our readers.
Are you ready for some football? So are we.