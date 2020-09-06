While progress has been made in the fight against COVID-19, we must continue to be careful, especially during this holiday weekend.
We have previously seen spikes surrounding holidays, most notably Memorial Day weekend, and as we’re in the middle of the long Labor Day weekend, we cannot let the recent decrease in overall numbers and hospitalizations give us a false sense of where we are.
Mississippi took over as the state with the nation’s highest infection rate in late August, as reported by Mississippi Today. In the last two weeks, Lee County has increased by 312 new positive cases while the state is averaging 687 new cases per day since Aug. 22. For the state, hospitalizations are down 35 percent from 963 to 623 from Aug. 14 until Sept. 3.
With schools back in session and some shifting schedules after Labor Day, along with sports starting back in the region, it’s important that we continue to follow CDC guidelines so we do not take a step back and see another spike heading into flu season.
Wear a mask, social distance and please avoid any large gatherings.