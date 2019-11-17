Millions of Americans believe in the adage that there is no greater gift than the gift of giving. And Mississippi continues to be one of the most giving states in the nation, giving more in proportion to income.
From Thanksgiving through the New Year, opportunities abound to make a difference in the lives of those around us. It’s a time of year when most of us more freely part with our money, and in many cases, pause to consider how lucky we are in our abundance.
According to Catalogue for Philanthropy, people in our state give a lot of money to charities even though we make much less money than people in other parts of the country. A survey from Windows USA, reveals that the Magnolia State could double as the Good Samaritan State, with Mississippians willing to offer up $268.38 to neighbors, which ranks sixth in the nation.
The key is to be intentional about giving, and to find ways to bring the inevitable indulgence of the holidays into balance with mindfulness and generosity toward those whose condition requires a response from us as fellow members of the human family.
Many charitable organizations in Northeast Mississippi support a wide variety of causes, with an almost indescribable range of services and causes funded by undertakings large and small. These organizations depend on the generosity of our communities to make donations so they can carry out their work.
An examination of one’s own blessings can lead to a desire to share them with others, beyond the close ties of family and friends. The wider communities in which we live and thrive in so many ways assert a special call upon us in this holiday period.
It has been said that the true character of a community is revealed in how well it takes care of the needy and vulnerable in its midst. This shouldn’t be just a holiday glow, but if it doesn’t shine in these days, it will be dim the rest of the year.
The charitable impulse says something about the character of Mississippians. And Northeast Mississippi doesn’t close its eyes to the needs around us because we all need help sometime in our lives.