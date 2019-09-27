Diabetes is known as a silent killer for a reason – there may be no symptoms at all or they may be so vague, people don’t recognize the signs. Did you know that a quarter of adults with diabetes don’t know they have it, and only about 1 in 10 know they have pre-diabetes?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of existing cases of diabetes among adults, including new cases, continues to go up. About 30.3 million people, or 9.4% of the US population, had diabetes in 2015. This total included 30.2 million adults 18 or older, or 12.2% of all US adults. An estimated 84 million U.S. adults, including 600,000 to 750,000 Mississippians, have pre-diabetes. Roughly 30 percent will develop full blown Type II diabetes in the next 5 years if they don’t change their habits.
To address the seventh leading cause of death in the US, more than 4,100 diabetes self-management education and support programs are being offered across the United States, according to the American Diabetes Association
North Mississippi Medical Center has developed a pilot program for diabetes prevention, initially with members of its health insurance plan. The program, overseen by Tupelo internist Dr. Vernon Rayford, focuses on healthy eating and activity habits, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Michaela Gibson Morris.
Participants in the program focus on lifestyle changes, working in 30 minutes of physical activity a day and swapping high calorie, sugary foods for healthy options.
“There’s a significant opportunity for us in Mississippi to prevent diabetes,” Rayford said.
And based on the statistics, he’s right. According to the State of Obesity report, Mississippi and West Virginia have the highest adult obesity rate, 39.5%, in the nation. According to Rayford, risk factors for developing diabetes include a family history of diabetes, a body mass index of 25.1 or higher, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Mississippi ranks No. 3 in the nation for adults, 18 or older, diagnosed with diabetes at 14.3%, passed only by Alabama (No. 2) and West Virginia (No. 1). How do these number affect Northeast Mississippi?
The total number of adults 20 and over diagnosed with diabetes in our area include:
Tippah 33.0%
Benton 17.5%
Prentiss 17.4%
Pontotoc 15.5%
Monroe 13.4%
Itawamba 13.2%
Lafayette 13.2%
Lee County 12.1%
Chickasaw 10.6%
Union 10.5%
Changes in lifestyle – including eating and exercise habits – can often stop the onset of type 2 diabetes, which gets progressively worse and can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and blindness. According to the ADA, these lifestyle changes are a more effective treatment for pre-diabetes than any available drug.
Rayford, who is also board certified in obesity medicine, also emphasized that diabetes is costly to the individual, their family and the health care system. Data released in March shows that the total cost of diagnosed diabetes in the US in 2017 was $327 billion, with $237 billion for direct medical costs and $90 billion in reduced productivity.
Later this fall, North Mississippi Medical Center will offer the diabetes prevention program to the public. The free program, supported by grant funding, uses the National Diabetes Prevention curriculum developed by the Centers for Disease Control.
Programs like this are needed as preventive care to stop this life-long disease from taking the lives of millions of children and adults. The 26-lesson program includes weekly group meetings and interactive discussions with trained lifestyle coaches to share problems and solutions.
One third of Americans are headed for diabetes – so common that it strikes every 20 seconds.
Could you be at risk and not even know it? Don’t be that statistic.