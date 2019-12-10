In 2018, Americans donated $427.71 billion in charitable giving. Fraser Institute, based in Canada, indicates that Mississippians gave an average of 1.67 percent of their incomes to charity each year, ranking the state 10th among 64 states and provinces.
Mississippians display their generous hearts through their charitable giving, but thieves sometimes take advantage of these soft spots in a variety of holiday scams.
Those donated dollars make attractive marks for the dishonest, according to Mississippi State University – Extension Service family resource management.
Their agents stress that consumers need to be especially careful about charity tricks and cheats during the holiday season and encourage doing research before giving.
Anyone can put on a Santa suit or make a phony charity call. Don’t succumb to pressure, so take your time. If you receive a call, request information by mail, and if you receive mail solicitations, check to determine if the group is real and how much of your donation actually goes to the charity. The Better Business Bureau holds the standard that at least 65 percent of income should be spent on the charitable activity.
Law enforcement agencies throughout Northeast Mississippi keep a close eye on scams, especially during the holiday season and can be a good resource when checking on solicitations.
Often groups will identify themselves with a name that closely resembles a well-known, reputable organization. Others will thank you for a pledge – one you probably didn’t make – and offer to arrange an immediate donation collection.
When selecting a charity to support this year, remember the following:
- Get the name of the person calling and the exact name of the charity. With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem and sometimes intentionally done for confusion.
- Resist pressure to give on the spot, whether from a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor. A responsible charity respects your right to make a thoughtful decision.
- Press for specifics. If the charity says it’s helping the homeless, for example, ask how and where it’s working. The caller should be able to tell you the organization’s purpose, whether contributions to it are tax deductible, how a gift will be used and how much of it will go to the charity’s program.
- Check websites for basics. A charity’s mission, program and finances should be available on its site. If not, check for a report at www.give.org.
- Never give your credit card number or other personal financial information to unknown callers.
- Always get receipts especially for cash contributions. These are important for tax deductions and provide a tracking mechanism for donations.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office oversees the registration of charities in Mississippi and all charitable organizations are required to register with the SOS’s Office and renew yearly at http://www.sos.ms.gov/charities
Mississippians give to charities to make a difference. It’s important to do due diligence to ensure your hard-earned charitable contributions are spent in the most effective way possible this holiday season.