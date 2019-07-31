The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week the launch of its first e-cigarette prevention TV ads educating kids about the dangers of e-cigarettes. While the public education effort was first launched in September 2018, the new TV ads and school resources are designed to continue to engage youth with important public health messages about the risks of e-cigarette use.
In Mississippi, 10.3 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes, while 9.4 percent smoke cigarettes. Tobacco use claims 5,400 lives in Mississippi and costs the state $1.2 billion in health care bills each year.
E-cigarette use among high schoolers rose by an alarming 78 percent in 2018 – to 20.8 percent of the student population, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
These statistics indicate a dangerous direction for a new generation of young people. JUUL and other e-cigarettes are threatening the decades-long progress made in reducing youth tobacco use. JUUL sales now make up more than 70 percent of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
JUUL manufacturers have made it attractive to teens and young adults with e-cigarettes that look like a computer flash drive, are small and easy to hide, deliver a powerful dose of nicotine, and come in kid-friendly flavors like mango, fruit and mint. Each JUUL “pod” delivers as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.
Some of the Institute’s most alarming statistics are that use of e-cigarettes was 9.5 percent among 8th–graders, 14.0 percent among 10th–graders, and 16.2 percent among 12th–graders, compared to 3.6 percent among 8th graders, 6.3 percent among 10th graders, and 11.4 percent among 12th–graders a year ago.
According to the law, people under the age of 18 should not be able to purchase any tobacco products, including JUUL. Unfortunately, surveys among teens indicate more than half of them receive JUUL from someone they know, such as a friend or family member.
We know that not starting tobacco use in the first place, or quitting as soon as possible for those who have started, is the best way to protect health. While e-cigarettes are less toxic than cigarettes, they are not harmless.
The youth e-cigarette epidemic is a public health issue that demands the strongest possible action by the policy makers at all levels.