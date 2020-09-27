Safe, secure and fair elections are the bedrock of representative form of government. The final check and balance rests with voters. Therefore, ready access to the ballot is required for a functioning and healthy country.
Health is exactly where the problem arises this year. Infection rates of COVID-19 have much improved in Mississippi over some months ago, but the ongoing presence of this pandemic continues to pose a threat, particularly to older adults and to those who are already sick. This will make administration of our elections a feat like none other.
Even in normal years, our local officials bear the brunt of the process for little recognition. Circuit clerks and their staff, little-known election commissioners, underpaid poll workers – the electoral process doesn’t happen without the efforts of these people. And this year, the job is weightier than heavier.
A presidential election always brings higher turnout. In Mississippi this year, contested congressional elections and an unusually high number of ballot initiatives will bring even more focus to November elections, likely leading to long lines and crowded polling places in some locations. Those are the kind of conditions that could spread COVID-19, and increased spread is not what our state needs just as temperatures are turning cooler and outdoor activities begin less and less feasible.
Thankfully, election officials are working to mitigate potential problems, and we applaud them. In today’s edition of the Daily Journal, we publish reporting that brought together our reporters across the region as we seek to keep readers informed of these significant elections and the conditions under which they occur.
The details vary about from county to county, but virtually every circuit clerk in our region appears to have some kind of plan in place to socially distance voters, reduce contact with poll workers and ensure the best recommendations available can be followed. That’s a good sign.
There’s still a month to go, however, and an unusually high turnout, even by the already high expectations of a presidential election, could still bring chaos. We urge election officials to keep looking at ways they can be prepared for a range of scenarios. We also urge voters to educate themselves ahead of time, know what to expect and follow all recommendations for social distancing and masking on Election Day.
Our democracy is too important to be disrupted by COVID-19. Together, we can protect our system of government, and our health, but it will take all of us.