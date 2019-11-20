Many of the deadliest diseases measured and monitored by health authorities have months designated and set aside by advocates seeking cures, and Mississippi too often is among the states with the highest incidences of those diseases, many largely preventable with better personal choices.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and raising visibility has been undertaken by an alliance of scientific organizations seeking cures and prevention.
This year’s “State of Lung Cancer” report seeks to continue the positive trend of increased lung cancer survival, as the nationwide five-year lung cancer survival rate of 21.7%, up from 17.2% a decade ago. In Mississippi the survival rate is 16.9%, one of the lowest in the nation.
While good news, it is important to note that the American Lung Association and other authoritative sources cite lung cancer as the leading cancer killer in both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.
Did you know that every two minutes and 20 seconds someone in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer, accounting for about one in four cancer deaths?
An estimated 142,670 Americans are expected to die from lung cancer in 2019, with 228,150 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed, according to the American Cancer Society. The ACS and other advocacy/research organizations calculate that 90 percent of lung cancer is smoking induced.
While it’s estimated that 2,520 Mississippi residents will be diagnosed with this disease in 2019 alone, fortunately more Americans than ever are surviving the disease according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
More than half of people with lung cancer die within one year of diagnosis, mainly because cases are often diagnosed at later stages when it is less likely to be curable. Nationally, about 15.4% of cases receive no treatment, with Mississippi among the average at 15.2%.
The long-term survival rate is not good, which is why screening is so important. Screening for lung cancer can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 4.2% of those who qualify were screened, with Mississippi among the highest with 3%. While this simple screening test has been available since 2015, 21% of those eligible in Mississippi have been screened.
The main preventive is to not smoke or stop smoking. Men who smoke are 23 times more likely to develop lung cancer; women are 13 times more likely, compared to “never” smokers.
By better understanding the impact of lung cancer across the nation, efforts and policies can be focused where the needs are greatest, and this year’s report finds Mississippi can and should do more to protect residents from lung cancer.
Anyone who ever has dealt with lung cancer personally or as a family member or friend knows the weight of pain, worry and stress involved.
The right personal choices can spell life or death with lung cancer.