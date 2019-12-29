Children are a gift and a responsibility, and we all bear at least some responsibility to ensure their care and safety. In Northeast Mississippi, an array of valuable and laudable efforts help shoulder this responsibility for all of us all. We ask that you remember these efforts and support them as you are able.
Across the last week, the Daily Journal has published a series of articles by reporter Danny McArthur highlighting the work of local organizations and ministries that aid and assist the children in our region.
On Monday, we highlighted Beds for Kids. Based in Baldwyn, this faith-based ministry builds bed frames and gives them to children in need, all to make sure that a good night’s sleep is had.
On Tuesday, local emergency shelter Faith Haven took center stage. It is unfortunate, but necessary, that the state must sometimes intervene and separate children from their parents or guardians. When that happens, Faith Haven fills a vital need and provides immediate shelter until longterm arrangements are secured.
Following the need for rest and shelter, hunger was the issue of the day Thursday. Our reporting featured the Full Tummy Project in Monroe County, which coordinates with local schools to make sure that when students leave for the weekend they are facing the prospect of thin cupboards.
The Tupelo Children’s Mansion came up next for attention, with a story that highlighted the longterm legacy of these local services. Jerry Kelly, from Arkansas, stayed at the Tupelo children’s home for six years and still remembers it as formative, as a place where “the hate was replaced with love, the chaos with peace.”
Finally, on Saturday, Cami Jo Cares and its work providing clothes and toys to children, with other activities. Part of the group’s mission centers around teaching children themselves the value of giving back.
There are other organizations in the region doing similar work, and some of them may appear in our pages in 2020 and beyond. Each day on the front page, the Daily Journal declares that it is “A locally owned newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind.” We take that mission seriously as we seek to have an impact in Northeast Mississippi.
Sometimes that mission requires that we report difficult and uncomfortable facts. Change for the better doesn’t happen without awareness of the problem. But many times, we are able to foster solutions and the people working for those solutions. We urge you to consider how you might contribute and be a problem-solver locally.