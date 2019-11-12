November is National Diabetes Month, a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes. More than 30 million Americans, or 9.4 percent of the population, suffer from diabetes, and it costs more than $300B each year.
Mississippi ranks third among states in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes. Among adults, the statewide diabetes rate in Mississippi is 12.2 percent. In addition, an estimated 115,000 Mississippi residents, or nearly 4 percent of the population, has undiagnosed diabetes.
And it’s about to get worse. In every part of the United States, it’s expected to get costlier and more pervasive. By 2030, more than 18 percent of Mississippians are projected to have diabetes, a level amounting to a public health catastrophe. Florida and Alabama are the states with next highest rates of the disease. In fact, the South has a virtual lock on all the top places where diabetes will be an epidemic in 2030.
As such, it is important to understand the seriousness of the disease, while also realizing healthy living with diabetes is an achievable goal for each individual diagnosed. Adults with diabetes are nearly twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke as people without diabetes. This is because over time, high blood glucose from diabetes can damage your blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart.
It is also important to realize adopting healthy lifestyle changes can deter Type 2 diabetes altogether, or delay it by 58 percent.
How about prevention? Obesity is the underlying cause of late onset Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for more than 90% of new cases. Today, about 40% of U.S. adults are considered obese, up from about 30% two decades ago, according to the latest CDC report.
The good news is that the steps you take to manage your diabetes can also help lower your chances of having heart disease or a stroke: Stop smoking, manage your A1C, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and develop healthy lifestyle habits.
Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day and blue is the global color for campaigns. Dress your family in blue and go blue at home by putting a blue bulb in your porch light or lighting a blue candle.
Let’s use this month to raise awareness about diabetes risk factors and encourage people to make healthy changes.