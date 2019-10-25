In 2017, Tupelo Public School district leaders broke ground on its fourth storm shelter districtwide – this one at Tupelo High School.
The official opening this week of Tupelo High School’s new multi-purpose gymnasium marks the completion of an important and worthwhile goal for the Tupelo Public School District and our community as a whole.
Construction began on the $6.6 million facility in November 2017 and wrapped up in June, according to a story by Daily Journal staff writer Blake Alsup.
The new gymnasium, which doubles as a storm shelter, seats 2,140 people. After the 2014 tornado and others that have devastated communities throughout Northeast Mississippi in the past, it was clear that natural disasters are no respecter of persons.
The fully equipped indoor athletic facility for basketball, volleyball, band and other activities is also a FEMA-grade storm shelter. The dome-shaped structure can withstand an EF-4 tornado, reaching speeds of 200 mph, which is about 80 mph higher than the estimated 111 mph wind speed of the April 2014 tornado in Tupelo.
When the tornado hit the city, Joyner Elementary School received significant damage, expediting TPSD’s vision to build high-grade storm shelters on the campus of each school in the district.
The gymnasium-shelter will be open to the community during severe storms outside of school hours. More than 2,500 community members can be protected since the facility can hold even more people on the open floor in the case of a weather emergency, according to TPSD director of operations Charles Laney.
Completion of this important endeavor by the TPSD emphasizes its aim at protecting our community’s greatest asset – our children.