In just a few weeks it will be back to school for thousands of students across Northeast Mississippi, and that signals the time to shop for school supplies, which include lists that are long and items on them sometimes pricey.
Next weekend shoppers can take advantage of the sales-tax holiday on July 26-27 in stores across the state. The sales tax holiday has been around for 10 years, but this spring the Legislature amended the law to include a list of eligible school supplies such as backpacks, scissors, protractors, lunch boxes, dictionaries, paintbrushes and even chalk for the blackboard.
The National Retail Federation reports that total back-to-school spending could reach $82.8 billion this year. According to their survey results, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average $684.79 each getting the kids ready for school, for a total of $27.5 billion, compared to $17.6 billion in 2006.
In addition to families, public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a recently released study by the National Center of Education Statistics.
The costs can add up.
And because of these rising expenses, the United Way continues to help K-6th students in their region – Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Tishomingo, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union counties – to start the school year better prepared.
Since 2011, United Way has held Back 2 School resource fairs, giving away about 25,000 backpacks full of school supplies.
This year, the group is making a change and you can help. School supplies will be purchased in bulk and delivered directly to every elementary school in their 7-county region – right into the hands of the kids who need them most.
With this change, an investment of $25 to the backpack program which served two children will now provide 13 students with supplies.
Help is needed to make this possible. To help with the purchase of these supplies, visit unitedwaynems.org/b2s to make a donation. Thousands of pencils, packs of paper, and glue sticks will arrive soon and they will need to be sorted and repackaged for delivery to the individual schools.
Volunteers are needed to help with this process on Tuesday, July 23, at the former U.S. Factory Outlet store, 2824 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo. You can sign up to volunteer on the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi hub: https://volunteernems.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=438960
Consider being a part of this worthwhile program and help students start the year off right.