The start of the 2019 high school football season in Mississippi serves as a rallying point statewide for a legion of devoted football fans and a final division between summer and the new school year.
Uniformed teams with almost every conceivable mascot will take to fields or bus to opponents’ gridirons across the region. The fierce ambitions of youthful athleticism and storied rivalries of neighboring towns won’t take a back seat to any other kind of football.
Mississippi, which remains a small state placed beside more populous peers, is a place of easy friendships and relationships across school district and county lines. Student athletes frequently know many others outside their own teams and communities, and fans whose playing days are past often renew decades-old friendships dating from the setting of high school competition.
The memorable Grantland Rice, a Tennessee-born journalist and stellar athlete in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, penned the appropriate beginning for every season:
“... And, kid, cut out this fancy stuff – go in there, low and hard;
Just keep your eye upon the ball and plug on, yard by yard,
And more than all, when you are thrown or tumbled with a crack,
Don’t sit there whining – hustle up and keep on coming back;
“Keep coming back with all you’ve got, without an alibi,
If Competition trips you up or lands upon your eye,
Until at last above the din you hear this sentence spilled:
‘We might as well let this bird through before we all get killed.’
“You’ll find the road is long and rough, with soft spots far apart,
Where only those can make the grade who have the Uphill Heart.
And when they stop you with a thud or halt you with a crack,
Let Courage call the signals as you keep on coming back.
“Keep coming back, and though the world may romp across your spine,
Let every game’s end find you still upon the battling line;
For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name,
He writes – not that you won or lost – but how you played the Game.”
These games are the beginning of quests for glory unique to adolescence – and with moral lessons of character and sportsmanship potentially learned on every play and with every outcome. Let the season begin.