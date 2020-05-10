Graduation ceremonies have started across the region, as local high schools and colleges continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19 on the school year.
Mississippi State was the first to hold a virtual ceremony last weekend, and the University of Mississippi, among others, are doing the same this weekend. As reported by Daily Journal education reporter Blake Alsup, Tupelo High School held individual ceremonies last week, which will be compiled into a video for the Class of 2020.
In a school year that has been anything but normal, we recognize what was lost for these students: spring sports and activities, prom for high schoolers, and all of the celebrations that would typically take place during what should be a joyous time.
While Tupelo High chose to honor the students now, other school districts, like Lee County Schools, are hoping to hold the traditional celebrations for students this summer. And others like New Albany will have a virtual ceremony this month and have planned a traditional ceremony for later this summer.
There is no easy solution for what school districts and colleges should do, and we commend all administrators for doing what they feel is best for their students and finding creative ways to honor this class.
And while this experience is different, graduates like Jamarcus Stephens from Tupelo High summed it up perfectly and with positivity: “I’m sure it would have been a good experience, but I get to walk across a stage so it’s still a good feeling. As long as we still get to walk across a stage and we get our diploma, it’s still good.”
We recognize these students not only for their accomplishments, but also their resilience during this pandemic. While this is a special time for them, they’re limited on who they can celebrate with and while life may feel like it’s on hold, this is only the beginning for these graduates.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020!