Itawamba Community College has been ranked 25th among the nation’s best community colleges, according to a recent study from financial website WalletHub. Community colleges were ranked according to three dimensions: cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes.
The 2019’s Best & Worst Community Colleges list looked at 710 community colleges which are part of the American Association of Community Colleges because of their affordability, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
ICC, with three campuses located in Fulton, Belden, and Tupelo, primarily serves Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, and Pontotoc counties, providing quality, comprehensive educational opportunities through academic, vocational-technical and personal enrichment programs. While some kinds of traditions remain important for college students, most enrollment is driven by affordability and convenience, especially for commuter schools like community colleges. Community and junior college education is an important stepping stone for students who plan to continue their studies at the university level.
Its history of response to changing demands is indicative of ICC’s promising, innovative path for what’s ahead, as illustrated in its workforce training program. The key role community colleges play in workforce training was recently outlined in a workforce development plan proposing $75 million be invested in community colleges to increase the number of workers prepared for skilled labor jobs.
The value of community colleges was expressed during Community College Month by Jay Allen, ICC’s president.
“ICC – with locations in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden – offers an extensive schedule of academic, career, workforce and online classes. Community colleges are a vital part of the postsecondary educational delivery system. They serve almost half of the undergraduate students in the United States, preparing students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities or for immediate entry into the job market, as well as providing workforce and skills training. However, education today goes beyond traditional bricks and mortar with the significant impact of online instruction, which makes possible the attainment of a degree any time, any place, anywhere.”
We applaud this recogntion given to ICC, as community colleges continue playing a significant role in our communities, and we know ICC will continue serving our communities well.