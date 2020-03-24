Fear of disease, fear of economic distress, fear of the future. There is much uncertainty and worry that grips our nation today, and our own community is not immune. No quick or easy remedy appears likely to intervene. We await relief from the federal government. We await the impact of efforts to slow or halt further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But until these things come about, we have each other.
Here in Lee County, at least, there are far worse resources to have at hand. Our region has long prided itself on a sense that we’re all in it together, both socially and economically. A spirit of cooperation, solidarity and a strong civic fabric propelled Lee County from dire economic straits in the early 20th century into a manufacturing and retail hub.
That spirit continues today, amid new and unexpected hardships and we will likely require a good bit more of it to persevere.
As with any crisis, these difficult times have revealed the worst in some, including price gougers and other profiteers seeking to exploit misery for gain. But it has brought out the best from many others.
Covering the story of the new coronavirus pandemic and its impact on all our lives has required long hours and dedication from our news reporters. Our readers need reliable, accurate, timely information and we aim to deliver.
But readers also need signs of resilience and hope. We also aim to deliver that. In Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Journal, reporter Danny McArthur explained how our community continues to serve the homeless while maintaining safety for both the homeless themselves and those serving them.
For example, the Saints Brew breakfast at All Saints Episcopal Church has shifted its program to a grab-and-go takeout. This is a more costly option, but the service continues.
Other agencies, like Mississippi United to End Homelessness, have staff out in the field directly interacting with the homeless and unsheltered to explain the pandemic and how best to practice good hygiene.
In today’s Daily Journal, more stories like this appeared. Eight Days of Hope and the American Family Association will partner will other local community members to provide 20,000 meals to local residents in need. Food will be delivered directly to the door and left, so as to minimize contact.
You’ll also find in today’s paper photographs from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. The society hosted a drive-thru fostering on Tuesday afternoon. Fostering can be short term and could be a great option for individuals staying at home right now. Pets offer companionship, and many are sorely in need of just that right now.
Our journalists will remain busy over the coming days, weeks and beyond to give our readers the facts they need to navigate a quickly changing world. Some of this news may be discouraging. Other news, we hope, will remind us that, even in a time of social distancing, we’ll ultimately need each other to surmount the challenges ahead.