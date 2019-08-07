Some people are just natural born leaders. Others have the potential to be, given the right opportunities, motivation and training. Leadership programs for high school students are now focusing on developing the qualities needed for this area of success and, ultimately, graduate tomorrow’s leaders.
In Itawamba County, tomorrow’s up-and-coming leaders went to school this past weekend with a retreat focused on helping the young students learn to work together as a team, a vital skill to being a leader. By participating in leadership programs, students put themselves out there, take risks and experience the success of their efforts.
Sponsored by the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC), the eight-month junior leadership course aims at engaging Itawamba County’s younger demographic, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and, in the end, helping transform them into people who will support the county in the coming years.
“Our goal is to provide an environment that allows the students opportunities to hone their leadership skills, gives opportunities for the students to invest themselves in the community and ensures their preparedness for college and career,” said Vaunita Martin, executive director of ICDC, who founded the program in 2016.
About 30 junior and senior students, selected from a pool of applicants representing each of the county’s three high schools, learn civic leadership, economic development, basic finance, advanced education, career development and history during programs hosted by local leaders in business, government and civic organizations.
In addition to their areas of study, the students participate in groups to identify and complete community projects. Group work gives each student a better understanding of what it takes to accomplish a common goal, which often requires cooperation among people who may have different ideas and opinions.
The success of this leadership program is evident by the community projects of past classes, such as:
- Landscaping near Fulton’s Underground Railroad Marker
- Helping the Rural Community Development Councils (RCDC) complete a community-focused project
- Aesthetic improvements to Mantachie Town Park,
- Landscaping around the Vernon Presley historical marker
- Creation of a greenhouse for Crossroads Ranch
- Creation of “little libraries” around the county
The program is one that should serve as a model to others in Northeast Mississippi. Too many students leave our state for opportunities elsewhere. If we make a concerted effort now to involve these about-to-be graduates in projects tied directly to their communities, we have a much greater chance of them staying and being engaging citizens right here at home.
If groups at the local level don’t make the investment in our students to expose them to leadership skill building, who will? We should invest now in the youth in our communities if we want to see them invest in our communities.