For more than four decades, television personality Kay Bain has been welcomed into homes across north Mississippi. Today, she will be welcomed for the last time after announcing plans to retire.
She and her late husband Buddy Bain entertained families through their “Mornin’” show on WTVA for many years and then she continued with her own show.
After graduating from high school, Kay joined Buddy Bain and the Buddies, opening for musicians like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison and others.
She has been a constant, not only on television, but in her outreach in the community. She has participated in countless charitable organizations and events across the region, giving back to the community through benefit shows and special appearances at nursing homes, festivals and special events.
And her work now, and that with her husband, has not gone unnoticed.
In 1996 the Mississippi Legislature declared Nov. 3 “Buddy and Kay Day” in recognition of their outstanding careers in music and their many charitable endeavors.
In 1997, she was presented the Good Samaritan award by the City of Tupelo for the work the couple did. In 1999, the Mississippi Legislature designated a portion of U.S. Highway 45 in Lee, Prentiss and Alcorn counties as the “Buddy and Kay Bain Highway,” and then was named Tupelo’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year for 2004 at the Junior Auxiliary’s Charity Ball.
In 2014, the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled an exhibit highlighting the couple’s extensive career, which took them to the Grand Ole Opry several times, as well as an appearance on “Hee Haw.”
The Bains’ trademark song, “Tupelo,” which tells the story of Tupelo and was the couple’s theme song whenever they performed, was adopted as the city’s official song.
In an interview in the late 1990s for the Daily Journal’s Neighbors publication, Bain was asked what they got for their work. “We just liked to give more than to receive,” she said. “It was always a part of our lives.”
Kay said both she and Buddy felt like performing at fundraisers and special events was one of their gifts from God.
“God gives us all gifts and he gave us mercy because we feel for those people who are in trouble or who have problems,” she said. “We just have a love for those people. That’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s not only what we want to do, I think we all have things we need to do to fulfill our life. And it was our calling. It’s been a joy for us.”
We are happy to join others across Northeast Mississippi today in recognizing Kay Bain’s career and expressing appreciation for her long civic and charitable service.