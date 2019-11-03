The goal of our editorial board is not to pick one candidate over another. No one candidate has all the answers. We believe in endorsing the best ideas we gathered during these positive give-and-take meetings. We believe great ideas for Mississippi go beyond party affiliation. As one candidate said during the meetings, “When the election is over, I have to work across aisles to get things done for Mississippi. We have to govern or Mississippi will not move forward.”
We believe many great ideas and plans for Mississippi were shared as we sat with statewide candidates Republican Lynn Fitch and Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins, candidates for attorney general; Republican Delbert Hosemann and Democrat Jay Hughes, candidates for lieutenant governor; and finally Democrat Jim Hood, candidate for governor. As reported, Republican Tate Reeves responded three weeks after our initial invitation and did not want to answer questions if it meant being on the record for publication.
As the Daily Journal Editorial Board convened, we decided there were many needs for Mississippi. We chose to focus on two campaign issues echoed by many with different solutions to the problem faced by our state. If the leadership in Jackson will accomplish these in the 2020 legislative session, all Mississippians will win.
Mississippi Roads and Bridges Local Infrastructure Funding and Planning:
- This plan puts the power back in the hands of the local community. It allows local communities to decide which projects they want, what it will cost and to hold their elected officials accountable. It allows multiple communities to come together on a regional project without sending money to the state, only to get pennies on the dollar back. The plan uses a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or (SPLOST) on fuel purchases within a single county. The county leadership could determine how much over one to five years a single or multiple penny increase in fuel tax would generate. Based on estimated revenue generated they could plan and propose projects that would be submitted to the community and put on a ballot to be voted up or down. The money could only be used to complete the projects on the approved voter ballot. This idea puts the power back in the hands of the local voter and would drive economic development and create a better quality of life for citizens. It has the added benefit that non-residents buying fuel help fund the roads and bridges improvements. If embraced statewide, the need for the lottery dedication to only infrastructure could be reduced and that revenue could be steered toward education, where most states have used the money.
Medicaid Expansion “The Mike Pence Way”:
- Then Governor and now Vice President Mike Pence crafted his version of Medicaid expansion (Healthy Indiana Plan – HIP) based on his state’s needs. This is the same concept we heard from candidates who believe this will insure thousands and provide the needed funding to stabilize our state’s dying community hospitals and emergency rooms. HIP helped about 400,000 people secure healthcare coverage. It’s not unlike states like Louisiana, Arkansas and Kentucky which all have Republican leadership. The Indiana/Pence plan was replicated by nine other Republican governors with their own unique structure. HIP requires Medicaid recipients to pay into a form of health savings account and share in the plan’s expense. This saves Indiana money by reducing abuse of services and inefficient emergency room visits. According to Mississippi Today, Mississippi has more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state in this country, meaning the most medically underserved state could soon lose even more doctors. Thirty-one of Mississippi’s 64 rural hospitals, or 48 percent, are at “high financial risk,” according to a national report of rural hospitals from independent consulting firm Navigant. This is more than double the rate nationwide, where just 21 percent are listed as being in danger of closing. Our leadership cannot sit back and let this problem play out. Mississippi must have a solution and we believe “The Pence Way” with a Mississippi twist is the right way.
We endorse Mississippi’s leadership in 2020 to enact these plans in some form so its proud citizens can see their lives improve from that action. It would also let the world know Mississippi is growing, caring and open for business. In the end, we hope it helps our best and brightest decide to “Come Home to Mississippi”, too.