The tragedy of George Floyd’s death was felt not only in Minneapolis, but across the nation as well as locally in Tupelo. America is united in wanting swift justice, and justice was wrongly delayed. The officer should have been arrested the same day he was fired. But more significantly, this crime against Mr. Floyd should never have happened. What failed Mr. Floyd, and now the nation, was a total lack of oversight and management of law enforcement. It is the fault of local elected leadership in every community in America when these incidents happen.
The former officer who murdered George Floyd had 18 civilian complaints against him. That officer was never held accountable and would not have even been on the street if a proper oversight and management program had been implemented by the local elected officials.
Communities must demand change immediately. Communities must require a system that sets a minimum number of citizen complaints or internal reprimands to start a review by an independent board with community members and elected officials providing oversight. These review could then require remedial training, psychiatric evaluations or modified work details, or, when needed, termination.
Holding officers accountable for citizen complaints would signal to law enforcement that mistreatment of citizens will lead to an independent review of their behavior. This process would let citizens know a single voice does have power.
Local governments must be held accountable for law enforcement failures. Every local law enforcement officer eventually answers to locally elected civilian officials. No private business would last if its frontline employees were allowed to selectively mistreat customers.
Tupelo has set an admirable example in its policies and procedures by creating a civilian advisory board, holding public forums and reaching out to the community. We applaud efforts to succeed where many communities have failed, but many voices in the community are calling for these efforts to continue. Discussions must remain ongoing about how to strengthen oversight, transparency and effective policing.
The reality is Americans have had the power for change all along. You have to read your local paper, and stay informed on the issues, attend local government meetings and vote for change when your leadership is failing you. We support peaceful protests 100 percent, but nothing creates change in our government like voting for change.