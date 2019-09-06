Our Mississippi magazine publisher Wesley Wells recently announced the names of the 25 men and women selected as Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2019. Three prominent Tupelo community leaders – Councilwoman Nettie Davis, Juanita Gambrell Floyd and Kenneth Mayfield – were among those selected, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
The individuals were selected by an independent panel of statewide business and community leaders from nominations received from the public as outstanding African American Mississippians who have blazed a trail and impacted positive change in the state of Mississippi, Wells said.
Individuals were nominated in different categories that included: Business, Education, Politics, Religion, Media, and Servant Leadership. Local recipients were recognized as follows:
Nettie Davis
- currently serves as the president of the Tupelo City Council. The community activist and former teacher is the first African American to hold that distinction in the city.
Juanita Gambrell Floyd
- , an author and journalist, is the vice-president of Administration and Finance with the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo.
Kenneth Mayfield
- , a businessman and author, is the founder and senior attorney with the Mayfield Law Firm in Tupelo, Southaven and Memphis.
“What an incredible group of individuals that have done so much for the State of Mississippi,” Wells said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to pay homage to them for all their contributions to this state. These are the kind of people society will be talking about 50-100 years from now.”
We congratulate our local honorees for their inclusion to the state’s most influential African American list. Each has accomplished much and made a difference in people’s lives, positively impacting many. We appreciate their examples as community leaders and their commitment to Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi.