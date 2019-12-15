The arrival of the holidays, which includes celebrations and observances beyond the familiar Christmas and New Year’s gatherings and rituals, always focuses externally on festivity and unity and good will.
Indeed, those are the conventionally desired outcomes of holidays as a family, a group, a community, a tradition.
Almost all holidays can also have a down side, becoming a bittersweet time. Many people struggle with inner turmoil and sadness as others around them remain at least outwardly free of sadness. Many people struggle during the holiday season when expectations are high and disrupted routines can feel overwhelming.
The possibility of holiday depression includes people of faith, and people of faith should remain sensitive to sometimes different expectations.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), among others, takes seriously the consequences of holiday-related depression.
According to a recent survey, NAMI reports that approximately 64% of people are affected by the holiday blues. The association says many factors cause the “holiday blues”: stress, fatigue, unrealistic expectations, financial constraints, and the inability to be with one’s family and friends.
Often holidays are filled with hours waiting in an airport, commuting three hours in traffic on what is usually a 45-minute drive, or having to cook a large dinner. We expect all things to go well and have a perfect holiday season. But, life, as we learn continually, is real.
We need to give voice to both our joys and our pains, and we need to help others do so as well. We need to be grateful for life itself.
Faith, hope and love are the essence, the Apostle Paul said, concluding, “The greatest of these is love.”