Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. will step down at the end of this month and return to the private sector, as reported recently by Daily Journal staff writer Dennis Seid.
McCullough – first a successful private-sector businessman, then Appalachian Regional Commission director in Mississippi, then mayor of Tupelo, then chairman of TVA, and now MDA executive director – is a champion of economic growth, jobs creation, efficient government and ethical public service.
The first Northeast Mississippian to serve in the role at MDA, he was named by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2015 to lead the organization. During his tenure, Mississippi experienced record private capital investment, a record number of Mississippians working with higher incomes and record growth in global export trade.
While he was at TVA, the utility earned national recognition for its economic development efforts and achieved record performance in such areas as power generation, environmental improvement, community and economic development.
McCullough was elected mayor of Tupelo in 1997 and served until his appointment to TVA. During this time, Tupelo was named an All-America City by the National Civic League and launched the 50-acre Fairpark District.
“Since 2015, Glenn has partnered with the Community Development Foundation to win 52 projects,” according to David Rumbarger, president and CEO of CDF Tupelo.
“These 52 projects accounted for more than $498 million in capital investment and created more than 3,200 jobs and $106 million in new wages in Tupelo and Lee County.
“This partnership with Glenn and the MDA assisted companies like Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi (APMM), BancorpSouth, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, General Atomics, H.M. Richards, Southern Motion, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, just to name a few.
“Glenn’s leadership, guidance and his sacrifice of service the past four years for our state have been vital to Tupelo and Lee County.”
McCullough is a respected leader with a solid track record in business, industry, electric power utility, finance, economic development, and governmental responsibilities.
The Daily Journal applauds his service, leadership and the key role he has played in Mississippi’s economic success.