The number of mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019 has surpassed the number of days this year, according to a gun violence research group.
As of Dec. 10, which was the 344th day of the year, there have been 394 mass shootings in the U.S., according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which tracks every mass shooting (any incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter) in the country.
These disturbing numbers continue to prompt discussion of our violence-saturated media culture. There is no question that children today are growing up in an entirely different world from their parents’ childhood. The volume, intensity and graphic nature of violence is not only much greater than it was a generation ago, new media such as video games, the Internet and social media have contributed to its being so widespread.
Do the violent images and messages in television, movies, video games, music and other forms of media in and of themselves produce violent behavior?
An international study looking at more than 17,000 adolescents, ages nine to 19, from 2010 to 2017, found playing violent video games led to increased physical aggression over time, according to Jay Hull, lead author of the study published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Video game violence has been a hot-button issue for some time. While there’s not research suggesting violent video games lead to criminal behavior, Hull’s previous research suggests players may practice riskier behaviors such as reckless driving, binge drinking, and smoking.
Media violence, including violence directed at children, is produced because there is a market for it. And it will be manufactured as long as there is an audience that makes it profitable. But the public has the power to put a stop to much of the violent content by refusing to buy it.
Parents, in particular, could have an effect on the bombardment of media violence by closer monitoring of their children’s viewing and listening habits. Parents who do take the time, and there are many of them, are often shocked at what they find, and know that a degree of parental control is well worth the effort.
While there is a need for parental involvement in reducing the demand for media violence, pressure should continue on the entertainment industry to act more responsibly.
But change is more likely to come with consumers refusing violence in the entertainment marketplace. Meanwhile, parents are the only real line of defense children have against exposure to the desensitizing effects of a violent entertainment culture. They simply can’t choose to leave them to that culture’s unrestrained influence.