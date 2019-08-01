In late spring 2020, high school seniors across Northeast Mississippi will graduate with a high school diploma. In Lee County, a few students will receive an associate’s degree at the same time thanks to a new partnership between Itawamba Community College and the Tupelo Public School District.
The two academic institutions announced Tuesday the launch of a middle college program, which will allow qualified Tupelo High School junior and senior students to graduate with both degrees.
The pilot program will function with THS students housed on the ICC Tupelo campus for the majority of the school day, as reported by education writer W. Derek Russell.
With early experience in undergraduate studies, students will have the advantage of a smoother transition between high school and college. Since higher education is a necessity in today’s workforce, the opportunity to attend such a program is beneficial to students in improving time management, writing and critical thinking skills.
“It’s historic … a different way of doing business in public education,” said TPSD superintendent Rob Picou. “Historically, TPSD has always been a leader in the state in terms of expanding opportunities for our children and this is just one such opportunity.”
Student participants of transition programs have a better understanding of college expectations, and therefore are more likely to continue college enrollment, are likely to be successful in subsequent coursework, and are more likely to earn a college degree.
The program launches next week with two courses of study offered: Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Sciences with tracks in business marketing management, computer programming, early childhood development, hospitality management, law enforcement, paralegal and public health technologies.
“We are thrilled to pilot this program to better benefit qualified students, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Tupelo Public Schools,” ICC president Jay Allen said.
An objective of the Mississippi Department of Education’s strategic plan is to increase the number of students participating in dual credit courses. The concept has been shared with other high school administrators and we are hopeful to see other programs offered in the future throughout the region.
Thinking outside the box of traditional teaching models and offering the middle college program is to be applauded. The option to engage high school students in dual classwork strengthens a commitment to prepare students for success in college and future careers within their communities.