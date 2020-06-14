As we celebrate national Flag Day, it’s a good time to ask, what is the role of a flag?
More than a mere piece of cloth that adorns a pole in front of our homes and businesses, a good flag elicits pride from those who see it and those who fly it. A good flag becomes a unifying symbol, bringing a diverse people together under a common visual identity. The best flags become inspirational – think of all of the American men and women who have given their lives in foreign lands in defense of their flag.
What then is the point of having a flag that is divisive? When a flag does more to tear people apart than bring them together, it is not serving its purpose.
It is long past time for Mississippi to change its state flag.
While the flag’s Confederate symbolism may be meaningful for those whose ancestors fought for the Confederacy, it is hurtful and offensive for hundreds of thousands of citizens in a state in which nearly 40 percent of its nearly 3 million residents are black.
We recognize that there are many Mississippians whose pride in the current flag is benevolent. But the truth is the flag’s Confederate symbolism also carries darker undertones. And while it may represent heritage for many, it also has been adopted by white supremacists and hate-filled groups. Some of those groups have even begun flying Mississippi’s flag, the only flag in the country to contain the Confederate battle emblem, at their rallies. Each time they do so, it reflects poorly on all Mississippians, even though we don’t share their hateful values.
When a flag can be used to sow hate, it must be changed. An official state symbol should never cause deep pain for a large portion of its citizenry. That’s counterintuitive of what a flag is meant to be.
Changing the flag does not erase the heritage of individual family members. But it does tell 40 percent of the state’s population, we care about you, too. It says we are all united as Mississippians, we are all valued as a people, and we are all committed to working together to make this state a better place. It says we are a state for all, not a state for the few whose heritage is recognized by our official flag.
Conversations about changing the flag have begun percolating inside Mississippi’s Capitol. Last week, a bipartisan group of House members privately discussed the issue and began whipping votes, as reported by Mississippi Today. On Thursday, a group of Democratic senators filed a resolution to change the flag.
We are proud to see these conversations occurring, and we call on the Legislators to take bold leadership on this important issue. It’s time to act quickly and show the world our true values – Mississippi stands for unity and not for hate.
We don’t need to delay the issue with a long, drawn-out popular election. That election was held last November when we chose our lawmakers and state officials to represent us. Now it’s time for them to lead and to quickly remove a state symbol that doesn’t epitomize our state and its values.