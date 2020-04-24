As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, we also continue to learn more about the disease and the virus that causes it. Most remains unknown, a frustrating reality for our national, state and local leaders who must craft public policy with only partial information.
One of the most significant questions that remains unanswered: just how widely has COVID-19 truly spread throughout the country, and, more specifically, in the state of Mississippi?
Experts have long presumed that the spread of COVID-19 is wider than officially reported numbers. From the beginning, testing has prioritized those patients with obvious symptoms, or those who are already in the hospital. That means patients with mild symptoms or those with no symptoms at all have not been identified.
To fill this significant gap in our knowledge, Mississippi needs to consider the feasibility of a massive antibody test, regardless of the cost.
The kind of diagnostic COVID-19 testing in use throughout the country indicates whether a patient has the disease right now. Antibody testing helps find patients who had the disease and have already recovered.
Some antibody testing in New York City, Los Angeles County and other jurisdictions has already occurred. This testing indicates that COVID-19 infections are far higher than the number of confirmed cases.
The New York City data actually suggests one in five residents of that city may have already been infected by COVID-19, with many of those people never knowing they even had it.
If these studies hold up to scrutiny, it would be very good news with respect to the death rate of this pandemic, bringing it well below the commonly heard estimate of 1 percent.
In a recent press briefing, Mississippi’s State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs did offer some caution. He said these serology-based tests have caused “a lot of excitement, but also a lot of doubt.”
Dobbs added that surveillance rather than diagnosis is the primary function of antibody testing. And that is exactly why we believe the state should consider a widespread antibody testing across the state. Gov. Tate Reeves has praised Mississippi as a testing leader. Widespread antibody testing for surveillance purposes would allow us to take the next step as a national leader.
We need a test led by our state that takes real statewide representative population samples that are also geographically responsible. We know Mississippians will step up and be tested. If the results fall in line with what has been found in places like California and New York City, this buoys a responsible opening of our society.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made this exact point.
“The testing also can tell you the infection rate in the population – where it’s higher, where it’s lower – to inform you on a reopening strategy,” Cuomo said, according to the New York Times.
We know social distancing is working and we must continue some form of it. Better data about the presence of COVID-19 could allow our state to responsibly determine just how to fine-tune our efforts to maintain the success we’ve seen. We must all remain responsible and careful, but extensive surveillance data can provide some comfort and direction as we ease open our social and economic lives.