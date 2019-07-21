On Monday, July 21, 1969, newspaper front pages throughout the world were filled with the account of man’s expedition to the moon.
In Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s headline read “Man Sets Foot on Alien World,” and followed with this historic account:
SPACE CENTER, Houston – Man reached the moon Sunday at 4:17:45 p.m. EDT. Then, for the first time, he set his foot on the sod of an alien world.
The first step, by 38-year-old civilian Neil A. Armstrong, hit the lunar dust at 10:56:20 p.m. EDT, about 6-1/2 hours after he and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. landed their spaceship Eagle on the lunar surface.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong’s first words as his foot touched the lunar soil.
Armstrong, Aldrin, and Michael Collins were the Apollo 11 crew that traveled 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon in 76 hours.
Over the past few weeks, the 50th anniversary of this landmark event has been spotlighted in countless television shows, documentaries and books.
Life in 1969 seemed to come to a standstill as an estimated 650 million people watched the televised moments unfold. The times 50 years ago were not simple, instead they were a time of turmoil, but in those significant moments, all of that was put aside.
The moon landing effort included about 400,000 men and women working behind the scenes, including those at Mississippi’s Stennis Center, which conducted 2,475 man-years of rocket engine testing.
The United States did what many said was impossible and NASA achieved one of the greatest milestones in human history. It was no longer “I can no more do that than they can put a man on the moon.” At that point, anything was possible … we could achieve anything.
Looking up at the moon on a starry night, this celestial body remains a source of awe and wonder. To Armstrong and Aldrin, stepping onto the moon was a reality and one of the most historic events in our lifetime.
“In these eight days of the Apollo 11 mission the world was witness to not only the triumph of technology, but to the strength of man’s resolve and the persistence of his imagination.”
Walter Cronkite
Pioneer broadcast journalist