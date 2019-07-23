From the awarding of college scholarships to defensive driving class for teens to the city’s approval of bike rental business for downtown area, there was a lot of good news to celebrate last week from throughout Northeast Mississippi. Let’s look at some of the highlights from last week as reported by Danny McArthur and Taylor Vance:
• The James Shumpert Sr. College Scholarship Foundation for high school graduates, which was founded five years after Shumpert passed away of Alzehimer’s, awarded five $500 scholarships in honor of the anniversary. “Because my father was a big advocate for education and making sure his kids were able to pursue their education at a higher level, they decided this was an opportunity to create scholarships in his honor,” said Phyllis Shumpert-Davis, daughter of the late Shumpert. Among this year’s recipients were Kacilyn Pegues of Shannon High School, Anthony Wasson of Taylor High School, Jareke Salter of Harold L. Richards High School and Diamond Bradley and Essence Partlow of Tupelo High School. The late Shumpert was a Mississippi native who attended Carver High School and made history in Chicago as the first African-American Brink’s teller and bank officer.
• Residents and visitors will now be able to rent bicycles by using their smartphone and ride them throughout the downtown area. The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to allow King City Cycles, started by Tupelo resident Ethan Nolan, to place bicycle racks on public sidewalks in the downtown area. Noting an uptick in the number of people riding bikes in the summer, Nolan who is a member of a local bicycling club, said he feels like the bike sharing business would attract more visitors to the area and give current residents something new to do. Nolan said he thought it would be great if people could ride bikes during Tupelo events like the Elvis Festival, Food Truck Fridays and Down on Main. In order to rent the bikes, people will have to download the bike rental app, which allows Nolan to keep track of the bikes through GPS. “I’m just excited about having a young entrepreneur who steps up to the plate to make an investment in our community,” said Debbie Brangenberg, the director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
• More than 30 teenagers participated in a Street Defensive Driving Teen Driver Education Class where they learned how to survive on the roadway. A $15,000 grant from State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship grant program funded the class. Shawn King, a State Farm agent, hoped the class would encourage parents to set healthy boundaries with their kids when it came to driving, such as limiting the number of teens allowed in a car to reduce the chance of distracted driving. Mike Street of Street’s Defensive Driving School emphasized to the room of teens that “you have a better chance of surviving inside a car than you do outside a car.” Street, who has more than two decades of experience teaching defensive driving classes, covered everything from checking the vehicle and maintaining proper body position in the car to tips on how to respond to weather and man-made elements and what to do if a deer darted out in front of the car while driving.
Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you.