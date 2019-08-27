From a financial institution to furniture manufacturer to the marine sector, there was a lot of good economic news to celebrate last week from throughout Northeast Mississippi. Let’s look at some of the highlights from last week as reported by Journal writers Dennis Seid, Taylor Vance and Ray Van Dusen:
• BancorpSouth to add 100 jobs in expansion — BancorpSouth is investing $15 million in an expansion project that will add at least 100 full-time jobs at its Jackson Street Operations Campus, which houses the bank’s core data infrastructure. The bank services more than $20 billion in loans at the Jackson Street center, as well as ensures that the 500,000 debit and credit cards used system-wide are secure. BancorpSouth employs more than 4,500 people in eight states, with 1,000 of those employed in Tupelo with 717 employed at the Jackson Street Campus.
• United Furniture looking to add 275 workers in Mississippi — United Furniture Industries, the Tupelo-based upholstery and case goods furniture company, is looking to add 500 employees, with most of them in Mississippi. The new employees will expand production capacity at plants, including Nettleton, Verona, Okolona, Hatley, Belden, Wren and Amory. United, which also owns the Lane Home Furnishings brand, employs about 3,500 people at its facilities nationwide.
• Aluminum boat start-up creating 75 positions – Phillip Faulkner’s Avid Boats, a new aluminum boat venture, will create 75 new jobs through a two-year period. The manufacturer will produce 18- to 23-foot aluminum center console bay boats and 18- to 21-foot aluminum bass boats. The company is locating in the 80,000-square-foot facility alongside Waterway Drive. Faulkner said the plan is to have six new models of boats available. Avid Boats plans to produce 750 units in 2020 and increase to 1,500 units per year by 2022.
Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you.