From education to community service to the business sector, there was a lot of good news to celebrate since last week from throughout Northeast Mississippi. Let’s look at some of the highlights as reported by Journal writers Blake Alsup, Ginna Parsons, Michaela Gibson Morris and Dennis Seid:
Tiger Apprenticeship program pairs NEMCC students with local businesses
- – Dozens of Northeast Mississippi Community College students signed internship agreements at a ceremony hosted by the school in Booneville. The Tiger Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony followed an interview day where students met with representatives to narrow down the list of companies they preferred to work for. The apprenticeship program began in 2017 as a way to connect students with companies and provide a pathway for them to get quality jobs straight out of college, according to NEMCC career technical counselor Carrie Cobb. Around 60 NEMCC students and 20 local companies are participating in the apprenticeship program this year.
Salvation Army volunteers prep Thanksgiving meal
- – Community volunteers are working now in preparation for this year’s annual Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army. The meal will consist of sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, creamed potatoes, homemade gravy, dressing, turkey, cranberry sauce and rolls, along with dessert. The facility’s new kitchen grew by about 100 square feet, and a 275-square-foot pantry with a large walk-in cooler was added, which will make for easier preparation of the holiday meal. The Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Carnation Street.
Celebrity chefs raise $14K for Boys & Girls Clubs
- – Cooking Like the Stars served up more than $14,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tupelo. The annual event held at Park Heights Sunday raised $14,184 for the Haven Acres and Northside clubs. Kristy Luse, Chuck Pignuolo, Barbara Fleishhacker and Wesley Wells competed in a friendly cooking competition styled after the Food Network’s “Chopped.” Luse won the Judges’ Choice Award. Pignuolo won the People’s Choice award, decided by donations in his honor.
Kimberly-Clark investing $20M in Corinth
- – Kimberly-Clark Corporation is investing $20 million to expand the capacity of its nonwovens line, adding 25 jobs in the process. The multi-phase project will add 45,000 square feet and new technology to manufacture nonwovens components for K-C’s Depend and Pull-UPs products. Kimberly Clark has been a part of the Corinth community for nearly 40 years. The company said the investment is expected to deliver increased capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency and enhanced product quality. Kimberly-Clark employs more than 300 workers in Corinth between its nonwovens and Kimberly-Clark Professional facilities. Hiring for the new jobs is expected to begin later this year and openings will be posted at careersatkc.com. The company produces nonwovens components under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Depend, WypAll and Block-it brand names, as well as industrial wipers under the WypAll brand names.
Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community recently, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you.