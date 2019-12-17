From business and education to community and partnerships, there was a lot of good news to celebrate last week from throughout Northeast Mississippi. Let’s look at some of the highlights from last week as reported by staff writers Caleb Bedillion, Dennis Seid, Blake Alsup and Teresa Blake.
• Passenger boardings at Tupelo Regional continue growth – Passenger boardings at Tupelo Regional Airport in November totaled 1,330, the third most since Contour Airlines began service to Nashville in April 2016. For the year, boardings are at 14,129, the most since 2008, when 15,792 passengers boarded. Boardings are increasing for the third consecutive year, following precipitous declines the four previous years. Tupelo had two airlines from 2005-2008 with ASA and Mesaba, with record boardings posted in 2006 with 31,334 passengers. Contour arrived in 2016.
• TPSD teacher, administrator of the year announced – Tupelo Public School District’s Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year were announced last week, with both awards going to employees of Milam Elementary School. Laura Sheffield served as a gifted teacher from 2000 through 2017 and now works as a media specialist at the school library. In 2005, she received the L.D. Hancock Award of Excellence and is a two-time CREATE Teacher of Distinction winner. Paul Moton, who is in his sixth year as principal at Milam, was named Administrator of the Year for a second time. Before that, he served as principal at Rankin Elementary School. Under his guidance, both schools have achieved A-rankings by the Mississippi Department of Education. At Rankin, he oversaw the transformation of the grade 3-5 school going from a D to a B in just one year.
• Elected officials hold first State of the County meeting – Elected officials from across Itawamba County gave reports from their perspective positions during the first State of the County. In overall county development, Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) Director Vaunita Martin told attendees 34 new businesses had opened over the past year, creating more than $570,000 in revenue. ICC President Dr. Jay Allen shared information that ICC was the top-ranked community college in Mississippi and 25th in the nation with more than 5,000 students enrolled, serving 1,600 through workforce training. With more than $2 million in funding in place, the county plans to move forward with Fawn Grove Industrial Park opportunities in 2020. ICDC also recognized Itawamba Jr. Leadership students, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.
• Homeless find fresh start with helping hand – Since September, several people who slept at the Lee County Library property have moved into apartments with the assistance of Mississippi United to End Homelessness, which has been active in Tupelo for several years now. The city of Tupelo first partnered with Mississippi United to End Homelessness in April 2017. The organization calls itself MUTEH, pronounced like “mute.” Tupelo pays MUTEH to offset the cost of a full time employee based in or visiting the city. In the most recent budget, the city set aside $51,000 for its partnership with the organization. Outreach teams offer to connect the homeless with any assistance programs for which they may be eligible and provide ongoing case management.
Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you.