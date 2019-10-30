From goodwill to education to the business sector, there was a lot of good news to celebrate last week from throughout Northeast Mississippi. Let’s look at some of the highlights from last week as reported by Journal writers Taylor Vance, Danny McArthur, Blake Alsup and Dennis Seid:
• Giving back – Several Tupelo businesses decided to give back to the community and help aid in cleanup efforts when the damage from the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga left several businesses and residents without power. At the Kroger on West Main Street, store manager John Blann gave customers who were waiting in line and unable to check out their groceries for free. M&M Heating and Cooling owner Scott Mattox had employees out helping with cleanup from the storm and volunteering their work to whoever needed it. Double Barrel Restaurant and Catering sisters and co-owners Eden Murphy and Adrien Cummings opened their restaurant to those who didn’t have electricity.
• Breast cancer awareness – Almost 1,000 people participated in the annual Hope Continues run in Fairpark, which brings together the whole community to support their mission around breast cancer patients, according to organizer Adam Morris. The race is a 5K run and 1 Mile Walk that replaced the prior Tupelo Breast Cancer Awareness Run, with proceeds from the event providing screenings and support for those affected by breast cancer. Last year’s event saw more than $50,000 in donations, and the goal this year was $75,000.
• Reading test results: Tupelo and Lee County schools scored above the state average on the third grade reading assessment for the 2018-19 school year. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 85.6% of Mississippi third-graders passed the reading assessment after the final retest. Meanwhile, 90.8% of third-graders in Tupelo schools and 85.9% of Lee County schools passed after the final retest – both above the state average. The LBPA reading-level expectations were raised this year to “the highest reading standard ever required,” meaning third-graders had to score at level 3 or higher on the reading portion of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) English Language Arts (ELA) assessment to pass.
• Conference Center expansion project: Thirteen years after the opening of the BancorpSouth Conference Center, officials had a groundbreaking ceremony for a $15.2 million renovation and expansion of the facilities. The new conference space will be built to the west of the current facility on land that’s currently used for parking, and it will double the space now available. Once complete, the arena and conference center will be able to recruit additional events and meetings to the All-America City. Since opening in 1993, the arena has had more than 6 million people walk through its doors for concerts, meetings and other events. And, said Tupelo Coliseum Commission chair Scott Reed, some $12 million to $14 million in economic impact is generated by the facility annually.
Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you.