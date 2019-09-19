There are, no doubt, many tools available for building solid learning foundations for today’s school-age children. Among them is the newspaper, especially when introduced in classrooms through a Newspaper in Education program.
The local newspaper is a living textbook. It’s about their world. It’s about their community. It is about them. It is being used in successful programs as a tool to teach math, science, English, civic service, government, and much more.
And a newspaper and schools build a partnership. Schools are really the molds that form communities, and no medium covers schools like your newspaper. Be it sports stories, school news or the dean’s lists, newspapers provide coverage that no other media typically does. And in our communities, fall Friday nights mean high school football. Your local newspaper is there, providing readers with scores, stories and photos.
Vicki Whiting, editor and creator of Kid Scoop, an activity page for children featured in some of our weekly newspapers, has described how several research studies, and her own personal experiences, have confirmed how integrating NIE and reading of the newspaper in general into the lives of students both young and old can leave lasting and enduring impacts.
A Measuring Success Study conducted by the News Media Alliance reported that students in schools with at least some NIE programs did 10 percent better than students in schools that had no NIE program. Significant increases in academic performances more likely occurred in middle schools.
Giving a child the access to appropriate materials to read is a fundamental gap that NIE helps teachers and students try to cross. According to a Reading is Fundamental Mega-Study, giving students access to print materials causes them to read more and for longer lengths of time and improves reading performance.
Schools are working hard to hit the state’s higher literacy standards (which require students pass a reading gate test in order to pass third grade). The newspaper is an invaluable tool for students to read and use in forming a habit of reading on a regular basis.
A student who reads 20 minutes a day reads 1.8 million words in a school year and those students test in the 90th percentile, according to study results. Students who read five minutes a day read 282,000 words in a school year and scored in the 50th percentile. That’s a difference of 1.5 million words in a year.
Newspapers as textbooks are low in cost even under normal circumstances, but they are free to the education system when supported by caring citizens and businesses. Each gift validates our belief that newspaper readers know what they have gained from their reading habits and many are eager to help a new generation share in the rewards.
Reading has always been a fundamental way to improve vocabulary and literary skills, a way to broaden one’s creativity and knowledge of the world in which we live. NIE aims to spark interest in reading and bring real world application to school with the newspaper as a reading resource.
We thank the many sponsors, participating teachers, administrators and students for their past and continued support and participation in our NIE program. We believe in this important program – for our students – and for our community.