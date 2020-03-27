About a week ago, the Mississippi State Department of Health significantly increased the amount of data it reports about known COVID-19 cases in the state. Journalists often must wrangle with state agencies and local governments for access to important information, but in this case, the Health Department deserves credit and praise for its approach.
Once the state realized the coronavirus pandemic was indeed in Mississippi, early cases were reported in ones and twos, with county location, age range and other information released. That soon stopped over concerns that individual patients could be identified. These privacy concerns were legitimate.
However, public health requires learning as much about the spread and impact of this pandemic as possible, so we can react appropriately, both individually and socially. Some of the additional information now made available by the state will be helpful in this regard.
Consider the hospitalization rate. Using data current through end of the day Tuesday, the Health Department reports that 31 percent of known COVID-19 patients in Mississippi are hospitalized.
This is an alarming number, though perhaps not quite as bad as one might first think. Testing in Mississippi has, till now, prioritized precisely those patients who are hospitalized. It’s not surprising, then, the available data on known cases tilts toward hospitalized patients. Everyone acknowledges there are many patients who show few, if any symptoms, and may not even suspect they have COVID-19.
All the same, the hospitalization rate does bear close and continuing attention. The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 is potentially even more threatening for our healthcare system than the death rate. As the Daily Journal’s Caleb Bedillion reported last Sunday, hospitals in Mississippi cannot absorb a significant spike of critical care patients all coming in a compressed time frame.
The age range of known cases also merits attention. While older adults are at greater risk for negative outcomes, this is a disease that can impact or even hospitalize those of any age. Within the data reported by the Health Department, adults over the age of 60 don’t even represent half of known cases. Of all known cases through Tuesday, 50 patients were between the ages of 30 and 39 and 64 patients were between the ages of 40 and 49.
That should be a reminder to all of us: heed the warnings and guidelines from state medical experts and Gov. Tate Reeves. Wash your hands, avoid crowds, keep your distance from others as far as possible and so on. We’re still in the beginning stages of this fight, and vigilance remains required.