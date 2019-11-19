The latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Mississippi at the top of the list again with the highest adult and youth obesity rates in the nation.
Sunday’s front page centerpiece on this issue, as reported by staff writer Ginna Parsons, puts an emphasis on what can be done to address the obesity epidemic.
According to the State of Childhood Obesity report, Mississippi’s adult obesity rate is currently 39.5%, up from 23.7% in 2000 and from 15.0% in 1990.
Nearly two-thirds of our residents are overweight, with nearly half of those obese. To put it another way, only about one-third of Mississippians are at normal weight.
Obesity has a clear connection to heart problems, diabetes and other chronic diseases particularly prevalent among Mississippians. Health care costs, economic productivity and quality and length of life are all affected by obesity, which make it a public policy concern.
The most troubling aspect of the obesity epidemic is that it is affecting children in increasing numbers. The older children become, the harder it is to change habits established earlier in life.
But habits can be broken, which gives us hope. Two things are key to losing weight and keeping it off: Healthy eating and regular exercise. This is the only way we will break out of a mold that is sapping our collective health.
The good news is that childhood obesity is being targeted by improved nutrition and fitness in schools. These efforts must continue and expand; lifestyle changes must start early to be most effective. But schools can only do so much. The real work has to begin at home.
Turning the tide on adult and youth obesity will take a comprehensive effort by everyone.
The statistics show Mississippi at the top of the list on obesity. Finishing first in this case is really finishing last.