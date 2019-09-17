Being involved in your community gives you a voice and allows you to take an active role in helping shape your community. Opportunities abound for ways to improve the lives and well being of others.
Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, United Way of Northeast Mississippi, and Tupelo Young Professionals (CDF) will be hosting a Northeast Mississippi Nonprofit and Volunteer Fair on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 3-6 p.m. at the BancorpSouth Arena to share opportunities in Northeast Mississippi. The fair will be represented by about 70 non-profit organizations who can use your help.
Organizations that are especially interested in helping high school seniors and college students meet their community service requirements will be designated during the event, according to Robin McKinney, communications director for United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Another way to be involved in your community is through the annual roast benefiting the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, also on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the BancorpSouth Conference Center. Tupelo cardiologist Dr. Bo Calhoun, this year’s honoree, has shared his expertise as a physician for the Good Samaritan Clinic and as a board member.
Dr. Calhoun says that “volunteering is part of our calling” and will join a long line of physicians and community advocates who have taken the hot seat to help the clinic care for the working uninsured patients, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Michaela Morris. Physicians, nurses and pharmacists volunteer their time and expertise to care for the more than 69,000 patients seen since the clinic’s opening in 1992.
Whether you donate money or time, giving back is beneficial – and not just for the recipients. Remember this: No matter how tough you think your life is, there’s always someone who has to face challenges that are even tougher than yours.
Getting involved in your community as a volunteer gives you the chance to see your community as a living whole in which you are a vital participant. All you need is free time – and the desire to make a positive change in someone’s life and your community a better place.