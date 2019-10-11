Spencer Kirkpatrick has a deep-down love for Mississippi State. The student body has now shown him what he means to the university by electing him MSU’s 2019 homecoming king.
Announced Tuesday, the honor culminated a four-year college experience that had allowed the Tupelo native to “grow in life,” according to his father Kevan Kirkpatrick.
Spencer, who was born with Down Syndrome, is a senior enrolled in Mississippi State’s Access program, a four-year non-degree program for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
MSU and other colleges and universities are changing the storyline that children with Down Syndrome can’t go to college with their programs that foster self-help and independence.
Spencer and other students have become agents of change in their local communities and are breaking down barriers by living on campus and being fully immersed in the college experience.
While running for homecoming king, Spencer used social media to let students share how he impacted them positively rather than promoting himself.
He defines school spirit – the feeling of pride and loyalty that exists among the students at the university, always wanting it to be the best.
The support for Spencer has been far reaching and is indicative of an inclusive atmosphere at Mississippi State, which advocates for and embraces him. His father believes school and community support has helped his son become more well-rounded and more well adapted to society.
“Him running for homecoming king gives me hope in every sense. He’s making a difference not only on our campus but for countless other kids around the world, said Kevan Kirkpatrick”
Too often we may shy away from people who are different from us and close ourselves off to experiences that could enrich our lives in meaningful ways. We are all different from each other in one way or another.
As a community, we should increase our understanding and be more inclusive. We should embrace the joys and fulfillment that can come from knowing the Spencers in this world.
On Nov. 23, when the homecoming court members are recognized during halftime of the football game against Abilene Christian, Spencer will claim his place as MSU’s homecoming king.
Determination, persistence and community support have brought him to this moment. For Spencer, this is just the beginning.