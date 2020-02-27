A partnership between three local groups is helping to shape the lives of special education students in Tupelo.
Education reporter Blake Alsup recently wrote about Project SEARCH, a nationwide transition-to-work program for special education students, launched last August in Tupelo. As part of the program, eight special education students are working internships with North Mississippi Medical Center, giving them a chance to work toward employment.
Project SEARCH was developed at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996 and has now expanded to an international network of sites. The purpose of the program is to help find opportunities for special education students once they complete high school. By helping build basic skills and providing training, these students are being given an opportunity to thrive after school and find full time employment. On average, 70 percent of interns obtain competitive-wage jobs after completion of the program.
In Tupelo, students work three 10-week internship rotations throughout the school year. The Daily Journal featured three students who have worked in supply, processing & distribution, and the NMMC Child Care Center. Other internships have taken place at Longtown Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, the NMMC Wellness Center, the NMMC central sterile processing plant and the NMMC laundry services department.
Project SEARCH is a great addition for the Tupelo Public School District. Thanks to the support of TPSD, NMMC and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, special education students will be empowered to find work after graduation and make an impact in the community.