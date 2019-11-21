It’s easy for us at times to forget that not everyone in our communities has enough to eat. As we approach the holiday season, the majority of Americans will attend or even host gatherings where a plethora of food is served.
From turkey and dressing to ham and mashed potatoes, the meals we indulge in during Thanksgiving and Christmas are just as synonymous with the holidays as football and shopping.
Yet we often forget that many Americans go without enough food or the food they truly need to be eating.
That’s certainly the case in Mississippi where many reports and surveys find that our residents simply fall through the cracks too often.
According to the Kids Count Data Center, 20 percent of adults and 30 percent of children under 18 don’t have consistent access to nutritious food in Mississippi. A majority of these Mississippians live in food deserts, which are defined by the USDA as having a poverty rate above 20 percent and with 33 percent of the population living a mile or more from the nearest grocery store.
Food insecurity, which is when a person is unable to obtain a sufficient amount of healthy food on a day-to-day basis, stands at 19.2% in Mississippi, according to the latest Map the Meal Gap report.
A number of organizations throughout the state focus incredible time and resources to combat this issue.
Numerous volunteers gather regularly at food pantries throughout Northeast Mississippi where they collect, sort and distribute boxes of groceries to those in need. These pantries serve many families who otherwise might not have nutritious meals. The number of families the pantries serve continues to increase each year.
These types of efforts are exactly what our communities across Mississippi need to continue in order to help the residents with the greatest needs.
During the coming week in Tupelo and other area towns, the spirit of the season will be honored with free Thanksgiving meals for all who want them.
We ask you to keep them in mind as you gather for the holidays this season and make an effort to give back any way you can.
The Salvation Army, churches, schools and other food programs are preparing now for next week’s holiday meal. The need and ability to supply basic human needs to many in our communities sustains the spirit of the first Thanksgiving days and seasons. The Book of Psalms, as in many other real-life situations, offers appropriate inspiration: “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.” (from Psalm 108)