Seventy-eight years ago today, Northeast Mississippians, like virtually all other Americans, heard their world change in an instant as radio news broke describing Japan’s attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor.
“Yesterday, December 7, 1941; a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by air and naval forces of the Empire of Japan.”
This was how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described the surprise attack on the U.S. military installations at Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii. With this action, America was suddenly and forcefully pulled into World War II.
Pearl Harbor was a naval and military target, and much of the world already was at war against Germany, Japan and Italy. Those called to respond in 1941 became, beyond argument, the generation of Americans – warriors and civilians – who saved freedom as we know it.
It’s impossible to overstate the impact Pearl Harbor had on a country that had been deeply reluctant to enter World War II. During just 90 minutes on what should have been an uneventful Sunday morning, life would be forever different.
2,388 Americans died in the air attack and 1,178 Americans were wounded; 21 American ships were sunk or damaged; 323 American aircraft were destroyed or damaged; only 333 of the 1,177 servicemen serving on the USS Arizona survived the attack
The generation of Pearl Harbor and of the war that followed offers the most powerful kinds of lessons in self-sacrifice, solidarity and determination.
More than 200,000 Mississippians wore American uniforms during World War II. It’s estimated that more than 5,000 Mississippians died during World War II military service.
The memories of those battles, like memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor, are in danger of being lost as age claims more World War II veterans. The men and women who fought and won the great conflict are now in their late 80s and 90s. According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2019.
Today, on Pearl Harbor Day, we can renew our commitment to remember and honor them. They deserve no less.