What Team USA did at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was nothing short of the greatest single performance in U.S. soccer history. The United States now owns four of the eight all-time Women’s World Cup trophies, by far the most of any country.
Team USA is made up of individuals of varying races, religions, and backgrounds. Each athlete has her own unique perspective to share with the world and inspires many young athletes.
This is a team representing the United States of America, the greatest nation in the world – our country. When Team USA players drop our flag or refuse to sing this country’s national anthem, that influence takes a different turn.
When team members wear shirts with USA on them, they represent our country. In that arena, they are not just John Q. Citizen. If one doesn’t want to represent this country, its flag – then one has the freedom to not participate. But we believe if you choose to represent this country, then represent it you should as an ambassador of the United States.
To many, U.S. team player Kelley O’Hara of Fayetteville, Georgia. was an inspiration when she raced in and immediately scooped the flag off the ground after her teammates dropped it and posed for the crowd following Sunday’s win. This was a careless attitude towards our national symbol, and U.S. women’s soccer isn’t alone in that.
As Americans, we make our own decisions, work where we want, worship where we want. These are our choices and are protected. Some people don’t really understand how fortunate they are to live in a country as great as ours.
We find much meaning in the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” This pledge shows equality, respect, and unity for justice and liberty.
Being an American isn’t just a right, it’s a privilege. Not everyone gets that privilege.