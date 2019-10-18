The world we are living in today is quite different from the one of decades ago and, unfortunately, there are still many issues that disrupt school security and bring parents new worries.
Schools are an essential part of children’s lives and are meant to be a safe place. Violence on school campuses has become almost commonplace in our country. It’s a scary time to have kids in school – bullying, fighting, and shootings have become a constant reminder that child safety requires our attention.
The Lee County School District (LCSD) has taken the appropriate and necessary steps to place dedicated school resource officers on each campus as part of a multi-million dollar security upgrade plan, according to Daily Journal staff writer Blake Alsup.
Thirteen security officers are now present across all campuses in the district, made possible by a joint effort with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. The LCS Security Task Force includes both sheriff’s deputies who are certified to make arrests anywhere in Lee County and school resource officers hired by the district that can make arrests only on school grounds.
According to LCSD superintendent Jimmy Weeks, the new officer additions are part of a $2 million security plan that has been in the works for around a year and a half. Besides the new task force, other security measures like door lock and camera systems are in place. There are plans for upgrades like adding security film on critical doors and windows and installing additional fencing, signage and lighting across the district.
Protecting our students, as well as the faculty, should always be a priority, which is why campus security is more important now than ever.
The extent to which the LCSD seeks to proactively discourage and stop violence and provide a sense of security builds confidence. The expense of this plan is an investment in the safety of all children in Lee County.