As we approach the holiday season, the time for selecting the right gift for each person on the list can sometimes become daunting. And, unfortunately, some people won’t be on anyone’s list. Seniors in nursing homes would most likely rather be in the comforts of their own homes or with family, but time doesn’t always allow them this wish.
To help bring a little community to them, some of our newspapers are trying to do just that. With a special that “adopts a senior,” they want to provide as many seniors in these facilities with a copy of their hometown newspapers as possible.
With online options for delivery of the news, many want that immediacy. But the print product, especially for most older readers, is their media of choice.
Logan Jenkins, an ink-stained relic of the days of hot type, as he calls himself, shared several years ago his talking points on what newspapers mean to senior readers. Some of his points:
• Newspapers are much faster than online sites if the aim is to navigate from cover to cover. There should be a new word for the interminable frustration of waiting for stories to load after you’ve clicked on them. The quickest and smartest computer anyone owns is the one humming between the ears. Newspapers, organized by skilled editors, allow that computer to hop, skip and jump at will.
• Older people like the actual print in newspapers better than the pulsating fonts on a screen. They are easier to read, especially if you need to adjust the distance to your failing eyes.
• Older people like to read newspapers with a cup of coffee, not a keyboard, in hand. Older people also like to exchange sections with someone and say, “Hey, look at this.” Handing over a computer screen drains the freshly caffeinated moment of its magic.
• Older people are not terribly interested in what people they don’t know or respect have to say about the news in posted comments. Letters to the Editor are quite enough. By and large, they’d rather have more (and more amusing) comics and more cost-saving ads.
• Older people like to do crosswords with pencil (or pen), not with a keyboard. Writing reminds them of when they were young and composed letters, not email.
Seniors in nursing homes look forward to reading about their hometowns, people they know – it’s a lifeline that keeps them in touch. They look forward to each day or week’s edition.
What better way to make their holidays happy (and yours), than to “adopt a senior” at a nursing home in your community and send them a daily or weekly newspaper. For some, there’s not a lot to look forward to and this might give them a little sunshine in their golden years.
Consider these seniors in nursing homes this year when making out your gift list. For seniors alone or away from family, the hometown newspaper can be a gift that keeps on giving.