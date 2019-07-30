Violence continues to happen around us for reasons that make no sense. Such is the death of University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a 21-year-old from St. Louis.
The Ole Miss marketing major was found July 20, the victim of a horrendous act of violence. A friend described her as the “kindest, nicest, sweetest person,” who, “didn’t have a bad bone in her body.”
The university’s Interim chancellor, Larry Sparks, said in a statement that, “Ally’s death shocks the conscience and causes much pain and sorrow, … We must draw strength from what brings us together as a community, even as we grieve this unspeakable loss.”
One of her male classmates, Brandon Theesfeld, 22, has been arrested and charged with her murder.
In May, 32-year-old Dominique Clayton was found dead in her home in Oxford. She was the mother of four children. Matthew Kinne, a former Oxford police officer, is now facing a murder charge in her death.
Neither family could have expected these tragedies, but they happen any time, anywhere. None of their lives will ever be the same.
Senseless acts of violence occur more often that we would like to have to admit and both of these cases should heighten awareness against women and gun violence.
According to a report released last November by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, more than 87,000 women were intentionally killed in 2017. That calculates to an average of about 238 per day – nearly 10 every hour.
The Violence Policy Center reports that more than 90% of women murdered by men are killed by someone they know. This type of violence has no regard for a person’s background, or social and economic status and usually centers around intimidation, domination, and jealousy.
And another senseless shooting leaves a community to grieve.