A number of racist and inflammatory remarks made in text messages by a local county official sent to another elected official were recently obtained through a public records request.
In these messages, a comment by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson described a local legislator as “worse than a black person,” as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Caleb Bedillion. The messages were sent to Lee County District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan in August 2017 by Johnson complaining about Tupelo state Rep. Shane Aguirre’s involvement in then-current debates about Lee County’s jail.
In late March of this year, the Daily Journal began in earnest to file public records requests related to Lee County government. These requests were filed as a routine accountability measure as reporters prepared for elections to put the spotlight on county government. Shortly after some of the first requests were submitted, the Daily Journal’s reporters discovered that a county supervisor was arrested in 2018 for drunken driving charges and the charges were dismissed a short time later.
This discovery gave fresh energy to the Daily Journal’s efforts to vet local county officials and expanded the scope of those efforts. This news organization ultimately combed through court records and requested that county supervisors turn over text messages involving each other, other county leadership and city officials. A number of stories involving the sheriff arose from these messages, including his role in 2017-era jail debates, his reaction to the arrest of a doctor who volunteers at the jail and the racist comment reported last week. Johnson was interviewed about all three of those issues in late July.
Thursday night, the Lee County NAACP took a measured approach, showing support for the sheriff’s body of work, while appropriately requesting that Sheriff Johnson apologize for the racist remarks, and the leadership of the civil rights organization also requesting that the Board of Supervisors reprimand him for his statements.
We agree that, in light of these derogatory statements, Sheriff Johnson should take responsibility for his actions and make a public apology. We are not here to judge racism or just poor judgment, but the perception in the matter is real. Words hold an enormous power and what we say and how we say it reflects who we are and impacts everything around us. Over the years, the county has worked together through times of racial discord and we have learned much from one another. These types of disparaging remarks cannot be condoned.
Public records requests by journalists have become routine and are not to blame. The role of a free press as outlined in the First Amendment is to be the eyes and ears of the community while its citizens are going about their daily lives. The press serves a vital role in our society in terms of checks and balances in regard to elected officials. We report what is happening so that you, the citizens, can decide how to react.
The information we uncovered in this instance is a reminder that prejudice can still exist. We all make mistakes, but we also must be held accountable and given the opportunity to express regret. We must hold public officials accountable because we, the people, put them into office with the expectation that they would represent ALL of the people.