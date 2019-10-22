The combined presence of Northeast Mississippi’s many local businesses make it different from anywhere else, giving our communities their flavor. By supporting these businesses, especially as the holiday season approaches, we ensure that uniqueness is preserved as a part of the community.
More and more holiday decorations are going up on shelves in stores and the buzz of activity is about to pick up in the business community. And, hopefully, you’ll be a part of that activity. What better way to start the holiday gift-buying season and give a boost to our local economy than by visiting our local stores.
Here’s what happens when we “shop local.”
• More of our money will be kept in our local economy – For every $100 we spend at locally-owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. What happens when we spend that same $100 nationally? Only $43 stays in the community.
• We create local jobs – Small local businesses are the largest employer nationally, and in our community, provide the most jobs to residents.
• We conserve our tax dollars – Shopping locally ensures that our sales taxes are reinvested where they belong – in our community.
• We create more choice – Locally-owned businesses pick the items and products they sell based on what they know we like and want.
• We get better customer service – Buying local has benefits beyond mere convenience. When we support local business owners, we get a better level of service – the personal approach – which means any problem we have is taken seriously.
By shopping with friends and neighbors, we’re able to help one another. And shopping locally is an important step in keeping our business community strong and healthy. We do business where we perceive we receive the best value for our time and money.
Never underestimate the many important values independent businesses provide us individually and as a community. Choosing to spend locally supports local talent and local culture. Always remember that when we spend our dollars at home it helps our hometown.
“When you buy from a small mom-and-pop business, you are not helping a CEO buy a third vacation home. You are helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy get his team jersey, a mom or dad put food on the table, a family pay a mortgage, or a student pay for college. Our customers are our shareholders, and they are the ones we strive to make happy. Thank you for supporting small businesses!”
- Anonymous
In one way, it’s Northeast Mississippi’s version of the holiday spirit. You’re giving the gift of investment in your home and community.