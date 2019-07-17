Mental illness is a growing issue in our state and country, as indicated by a survey conducted by Mental Health America, which put Mississippi at No. 48, an overall ranking that indicates higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care.
Officials continue to discuss the need for mental hospitals versus community mental health facilities which assist patients to function independently in communities, as reported by staff writer Taylor Vance.
The subject is important because nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness. In 2017, there were an estimated 46.6 million adults with mental issues, representing 18.9% of all adults.
The direct cost of treating and supporting mental illness is approximately $55 billion a year, according to the American Psychological Association. But there are indirect costs as well, including the cost of lost employment or decreased productivity, which have been estimated at $273 billion a year.
Statewide, the subject varies from whether more emphasis should be on hospitals or community centers, to budget cuts, to jailing those with mental illness.
If Mississippi looks for a method of Medicaid expansion as some gubernatorial candidates are advocating, an unpublicized benefit is that Medicaid covers many inpatient and outpatient mental health services, such as psychiatric treatment, counseling, and prescription medications, sometimes more comprehensively than private insurance.
For the system to work, all components – the community mental health, crisis management and housing – are needed. Due diligence is needed by elected officials to address the issues our state faces in dealing with mental illness. Working together, creative solutions are needed for this problem.
Through the people we elect, the programs we lobby for funding, and the day-to-day interactions we have with others, we’re all responsible for mental health care.