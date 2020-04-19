As reported this week by Blake Alsup of the Daily Journal, Mississippi’s public schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We know there has been an attempt, some successful but many unsuccessful, to have online and distance learning. It is imperative to continue the gains Mississippi has seen in education in the past few years, and we believe the state should incentivize remedial classwork.
Nothing will stunt a child’s educational growth more than beginning new material without sufficient preparation. It is hard enough to get kids on track early in school after a long summer, and now we have to get them on track after a long summer and the loss of one quarter of the previous school year. We believe the state should take the lead and reward all school districts that are willing to open for the 2020-2021 school year early, perhaps the first Monday after the July 4th holiday.
The idea would be to have remedial school training for all children from early July until the end of August. This would get students back up to speed before beginning the rigors of the next grade level. Because this is creative learning, you could make it only four-day weeks with Fridays off, or start later.
The reward for districts that start early would be exemptions from all state testing requirements for the 2020-2021 school year. Give schools the flexibility to get student’s solid core classroom time without all of the testing, other than what teachers and schools need to test for content competency by their students. The additional benefit is it gives a lot of kids regular exercise and meals that may not have had. This will also allow parents of various incomes to know that their children are safe without the burden of extensive time alone or expensive babysitting while they work to rebuild a small business or just the household finances from this pandemic.