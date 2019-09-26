Now more than ever it is important that our students are prepared with skills developed in science, technology, engineering and math – fields of study collectively known as STEM. They must have the knowledge and skills to understand and solve complex problems and to meet the demands of the ever-changing workforce.
In Northeast Mississippi, four school districts will continue to receive portions of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education to promote STEM courses in rural classrooms, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Taylor Vance.
Houston School District, Pontotoc County School District, Aberdeen School District, Booneville School District and eight other school districts located throughout the state are the recipients of the grant, which is funded through Education Innovation and Research Program.
These 12 total school districts make up the Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access. The Consortium is designed to provide science, technology, engineering and math courses to public school districts in rural, high-poverty communities.
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss, were part of the congressional delegation to announce earlier this week that the program would continue, allowing the state to be engaged in a strong collaborative effort to improve education in rural districts.
While there are clearly a number of educators who work hard to provide opportunities for their students, often there simply aren’t enough resources available to them to help students overcome opportunity gaps that exists in rural schools.
To improve the situation at hand, and close the gap in access, it’s important that those involved in education work to expand and scale proven educational programs that work on the local level.
Between 2017 and 2027, the number of STEM jobs will grow 13 percent, compared to 9 percent for non-STEM jobs – with positions in computing, engineering, and advanced manufacturing leading the way, according to the Pew Research Center.
Now more than ever, receiving a high-quality education rich in mathematics and sciences provides a solid foundation for opportunity in the workforce. All students should be offered the opportunity to have access to quality, thorough coursework that is taught by passionate professionals in their field. Building students’ skills, content knowledge, and fluency in STEM fields can open doors for their futures.